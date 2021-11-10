HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut has $1.5 million in federal relief funds, and Gov. Ned Lamont is asking for help on how to spend it.
It is part of a new campaign called Voice4Change.
It will let high school students decide how American Rescue Plan Funds are spent.
Students will submit proposals to the Department of Education, outlining how they want to spend $20,000 in their school.
Then, proposals deemed eligible to receive funds will be voted on by their high school peers in March.
For information on how students can apply and the timeline for submissions and voting, click here.
