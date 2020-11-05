HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state would be rolling back in its reopening phases.
‘Phase 2.1’ was announced on Monday, and will go into effect at midnight tonight.
This comes as a spike in cases is being seen in many parts of the state, and 42 communities now considered to be under a “Red Alert.”
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents.
With Phase 2.1, restaurants will revert to 50% capacity and any restaurants that serve alcohol will need to close by 9:30 p.m. Takeout and delivery will still be available after 9:30 p.m.
Restaurants will also only be able to allow 8 people per table.
The state is also recommending people stay home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., but says this stay-at-home order is not mandatory.
On Thursday evening, the Dept. of Public Health Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford issued a public health advisory for all Connecticut residents to stay home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. “in order to reduce the risk of further viral transmission.”
This advisory is for all state residents, except essential workers who must go to their jobs, or anyone who must leave their home for an emergency, to seek medical attention, or to purchase medical supplies, food or groceries.
“Since September 20th, the number of new cases over a 14-day period in Connecticut has increased nearly 3-fold with 6,895 new cases reported during the period of October 18–November 1, 2020 compared to 2,537 cases reported during September 20–October 4,” the Dept. of Public Health said.
Also with Phase 2.1, event venues will need to limit to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Performing arts venues and movie theaters will bed capped at 100 people.
Religious gatherings will be capped at 50% or 100 people maximum. Virtual services are still being encouraged.
Personal services such as nail salons, barbershops and hair salons will be able to stay at 75% capacity.
The public health advisory recommends, but does not mandate:
- Those over age 60, and anyone with a chronic disease or obesity who are at higher risk for complications of COVID-19 take extra precautions and limit non-essential trips outside your home
- Employers allow work-from-home as much as possible
- Non-essential social or community gatherings of any size for any reason (e.g., parties, community meetings, celebrations or other social events) end by 9:30 pm or otherwise be canceled or postponed at this time
- Everyone maintain at least a six foot distance from those who do not live with you
- Everyone wear a mask whenever you leave home and wear a mask INSIDE your home if someone from outside your household is visiting
- Everyone clean their hands frequently using soap and water, hand sanitizer, or isopropyl alcohol wipes. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds works best. Avoid touching your face
- Families and loved ones should limit visitation to long term care facilities
