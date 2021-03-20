(WFSB) -- The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is celebrating the beginning of spring with a hiking challenge.
The 2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge encourages folks to get out and enjoy Connecticut’s state parks and forests.
It began back in 2015, and this year’s challenge features 20 trails across the state.
"I mean, we're really happy. As soon as the sun came out, I was like, 'alright, we're going for a walk,'" said Shannon Burton.
Those who complete the challenge will receive a medallion and certificate to commemorate their accomplishment.
“Sky’s the Limit is a great way to explore Connecticut’s state parks and forests while joining others in a friendly challenge to visit all 20 locations handpicked by those who know the parks best – the staff of our state parks system,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Our state parks and forests, which are free to enter for those driving Connecticut registered vehicles thanks to the Passport to the Parks program, are such tremendous resources for us in this state, and their importance was underscored in 2020 by the significant increase in usage we saw due to the pandemic. We anticipate that will continue this spring and summer, and the Sky’s the Limit Challenge is a great way to get acquainted, or re-acquainted with many of our wonderful state parks.”
2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge Locations:
1. Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill
2. Lovers Leap State Park, New Milford
3. Silver Sands State Park, Milford
4. Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
5. Black Rock State Park, Torrington
6. Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth
7. Collis P. Huntington State Park, Bethel, Newtown & Redding
8. Southford Falls State Park, Oxford
9. Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford
10. Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
11. Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted
12. Ferry Landing State Park (DEEP Marine Headquarters), Old Lyme
13. Kent Falls State Park, Kent
14. Cockaponset State Forest, Chester & Haddam
15. Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
16. Devil's Hopyard State Park, East Haddam
17. Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury
18. Salmon River State Forest, Colchester
19. Osbornedale State Park, Derby
20. Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
For more information, including maps, click here.
