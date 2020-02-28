ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is now able to test locals for the coronavirus.
On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health's laboratory in Rocky Hill is now capable of conducting diagnostic testing for the coronavirus.
RELATED: Q&A: Emerging picture of virus shows world at critical stage
It received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Lamont said the new capability will save critical time in diagnosing and treating patients with the virus.
RELATED: Senators call for funding as state lab gets approved to diagnose coronavirus
Channel 3 got a look inside the lab on Friday afternoon.
No testing is happening yet because there are zero confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and there are no patients under investigation.
However, there’s no doubt the time will come, and when it does, the lab is ready.
Doctors say potential patients will provide a swab and that’ll be shipped to the lab for testing.
This is a huge step for everyone living in Connecticut because previously, patients had to ship samples to Atlanta where the CDC would do the tests and that left people in limbo.
This lab now has the power to do the tests, and potential patients will get their results in 24 hours.
“The turnaround time in delivering the test results is critical for patient management, for infection control practices, for contact investigations,” said Dr. Jafar Razeq, laboratory director.
“As our administration laid out this week, Connecticut is taking every necessary precaution and proactive step to ensure we are ready to respond to the novel coronavirus,” Lamont said. “Being able to test for the virus locally will allow us to conduct diagnostics and take every measure in our capability in an expedited fashion.”
Test results can be turned around in 24 hours.
"This will improve the investigation of any future cases and tracking down anyone potentially exposed to the disease," said Renee D. Coleman Mitchell, public health commissioner. "Information is critical to managing an outbreak of any infectious disease, and testing at our state lab offers the greatest ability for all of us to make the best decisions to protect the health of the greatest number of people. Now is a time we all need to prepare for this virus to come to our state. I urge everyone to go online at ct.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on how to protect your health and get ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.