HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The State Department of Education is preparing for school life after the pandemic.
It has launched the AccelerateCT Education Task Force “to assist in the development of a statewide education recovery and acceleration framework and programming for students across the state beginning with enhanced learning and enrichment opportunities for this spring and summer.”
The task force met for the first time on Thursday.
“While we acknowledge the pandemic’s substantial disruption to learning, profession and life, it is critical to our children’s education that we not go back to ‘how it was before,’” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, acting commissioner of Education. “Now more than ever, it is time to convene and leverage our collective knowledge and expertise and tackle the challenges that exist for our students now and in the future. We appreciate the commitment of our Task Force members and have high expectations as we roll up our sleeves to advance opportunities with a focus on equity.”
The Department of Education hope it will help give schools a better framework to reduce opportunity gaps.
The top five priorities that the task force will look at are: academic supports and learning acceleration, family and community connections, safety and social-emotional wellbeing, digital divide, and summer enrichment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.