HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Lamont announced Saturday that the state will be launching an infoline for the public's questions on the coronavirus.
The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.
Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
The launch comes on the same day officials confirmed a second Connecticut hospital employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials are urging those who have questions to first review the state's coronavirus information website before calling the hotline.
“We understand people have specific questions but we want to stress that this call center is only intended for general information. Anyone looking for specific medical advice regarding symptoms they may be experiencing is strongly urged to seek medical treatment,” Lamont said.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day and multilingual assistance along with TDD/TTY access for those with hearing impairment is available.
