HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to help those in the workforce who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the state is launching a new initiative.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of the CT Back to Work Initiative, which is expected to provide workers and businesses in the state with “high-quality, user-friendly career tools to assist those who have been impacted by the economic fallout from the public health emergency.”
He said the state is partnering with several private-sector employment services, like Indeed, as part of the initiative.
“Whether you are a worker looking for a job, seeking to upgrade your career skills or change careers, or if you’re an employer looking to hire, this initiative will provide residents and businesses with helpful resources at no cost,” Governor Lamont said. “While this crisis has disrupted the lives of countless workers and businesses across the state, Connecticut is committed to offering meaningful and lasting support so that the state emerges from this crisis stronger than ever.”
The first component includes a custom jobs portal for jobseekers and employers in the state of Connecticut.
The state is the first in the country to partner with Indeed to create a jobs portal that is customized for the state's residents and companies.
Visit the jobs portal by clicking here.
The state is also partnering with Indeed to host a virtual hiring event from June 16 to 18, where companies that are hiring will host virtual interviews and meet and greet events.
Click here for more information on the event.
More details on the CT Back to Work Initiative can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.