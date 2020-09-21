HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new online state tax filing system.
The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) multi-year IT modernization initiative is expected to “improve the customer’s experience and deliver additional, user-friendly features such as mobile device-friendly design, secure web messaging, and advanced tax filing reminders,” a press release said.
Starting Monday, taxpayers can create an account through the DRS myconneCT payment portal.
In that portal they will be able to file state returns, make payments, and view their filing histories, among other self-service options, for the following business state tax types administered by DRS:
- Sales and Use/Business Use
- Withholding
- Room Occupancy (B&B Occupancy)
- Prepaid Wireless E 9-1-1 Fee
- Admissions and Dues
- Tourism Surcharge
- Rental Surcharge
- Dry Cleaning Surcharge
“This new portal is just one piece of our larger efforts to make sure that businesses spend less time talking to us at the state – and more time growing their business,” Governor Lamont said. “This work has continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic because we are committed to ensuring that businesses have what they need to be successful in Connecticut in all climates. We know that our commitment to continuing this work no matter what will help us come out of the pandemic even stronger – and I am excited to see this program grow.”
“The DRS modernization aligns with the administration’s vision of state government services that are available online, secure, and customer-focused,” Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello said. “Following months of preparation, the professionals here at DRS are well-positioned to continue to deliver world-class customer service using our new and improved tax administration system. This exciting initiative will elevate how DRS conducts business, and how taxpayers interact with the agency.”
For more information, click here.
