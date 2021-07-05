HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, the governor has launched a website where people can go to follow any updates regarding the new law.

Cannabis became legal in Connecticut back on July 1.

Anyone 21 years and older can legally possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana or an equivalent amount of cannabis-plant materials, and they can have up to 5 ounces in their private residence or a vehicle’s trunk or locked glove box

Connecticut has become the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana, and the fourth state to do it this year.

While part of the law legalizing recreational marijuana has gone into effect, there are other components that don’t go into effect for another one to two years, most notably the establishment of retail sales, which are expected to begin toward the end of 2022 and will have a very specific licensing process and social equity requirement.

Therefore, the new website, which can be found by clicking here, will provide resources so residents can keep up with the latest information.

“Passage of this new law was an important step forward in ending the failed war on drugs as adults over the age of 21 can now legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Now begins the important work of standing up a fair, well-regulated marketplace for businesses and consumers that prioritizes public health, safety, and social equity. We know the public will have a lot of questions about this process in the coming months, and this website will be an important resource for people who have questions about the new law or who might be interested in starting a new business in this market.”

“We know that many people are excited and enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate in this new marketplace in Connecticut,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “This new website will be an important resource for consumers and interested business owners. We will continue to provide information about the licensing and application process as it becomes available, and we are committed to a clear and transparent process.”