HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has been very tough on local businesses, and the state is trying to make doing business in Connecticut a lot easier.
The state launched a new website, business.ct.gov, which they say is a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs to get through some of the red tape of doing business.
Taxes, licensing, and registering can all be found on this website.
Gov. Ned Lamont, an entrepreneur himself, said on Wednesday that he remembers the stresses of working with the state, and hopes the new website can make the process less confusing.
"I said I desperately need a certificate of organization, or I can’t get my RFP in. You get an answering machine, I send postage paid, FedEx to get it back, now, we’re moving this process online,” Lamont said on Wednesday.
The portal offers information on starting a business, managing it and coronavirus recovery help.
For more information or to visit the site, click here.
