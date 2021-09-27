HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As sports betting ramps up, there is a way you can voluntarily opt out of being able to gamble.
The state launched a new online portal that allows people to proactively "exclude" themselves from being able to gamble.
The state's Council on Problem Gambling says "self-exclusion" is an essential step in helping people with gambling addictions.
Sports betting is scheduled to be up and running online and in-person on Oct. 7.
For more information on the self-exclusion, click here.
Good idea, but does it go far enough? Know anyone who is an alcoholic who has "do not sell me booze" tattooed on his face?
