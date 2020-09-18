WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- After the state ordered the closure of a nursing home in Norwich, some lawmakers are calling for an inspection of another nursing home that is owned by the same company.
On Friday, Democratic legislators said they are urging the state’s Dept. of Health to conduct an inspection of JACC Healthcare’s “Vanderman Place” facility in Windham.
Earlier this week, state leaders signed an order to shut down the Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich, which is also owned by JACC Healthcare.
The closure came after state health officials released findings last month from an investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility. Several patients at that facility died following complications with the virus.
Now state lawmakers want health officials to look at the Windham facility to examine staffing levels, the use of personal protective equipment, employee sick policies, cleaning routines, and more.
Lawmakers also expressed their support for possible criminal charges against JACC or its employees.
"In light of the recent COVID deaths and infections and the horrible management and staffing problems that were revealed at Three Rivers, we'd like to see the health department conduct a thorough examination of JACC's operations at Vanderman Place," said State Senator Cathy Osten, whose State Senate District includes Norwich and nine other towns in eastern Connecticut, several of which border Windham. "Three Rivers went from zero COVID-19 cases in late July to several deaths and complete closure in a time span of about seven weeks. Let's not wait to see if similar problems develop in Windham; let's conduct a review and ensure the health and safety of the patients, the employees, and the Windham community."
At Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich, a temporary manager that was implemented had said some of the biggest problems were that the facility was severely understaffed, and that employees did not have proper training.
A number of the violations were due to how the company handled a COVID-19 outbreak that started weeks ago.
According to the lawmakers JACC LLC is a "for-profit, privately owned healthcare limited liability corporation operating in Connecticut."
The request to have health officials review the Windham facility is being pushed by Senator Osten, along with Senator Mae Flexer, and state representatives Susan Johnson, Kevin Ryan, Emmett Riley, and Brian Smith.
They all released the following statements:
“Now is not the time to relax our efforts in the fight against COVID-19, especially at a nursing home that numerous concerned citizens have spoken up about," said Sen. Flexer, whose 29th State Senate District includes Windham. "As Connecticut’s diagnosed positive cases are on the uptick, we need to be vigilant about following guidelines and protocols, especially within our nursing homes. If Vanderman Place, like Three Rivers, is found to not be following state and federal mandates to keep employees and residents safe, we need to act swiftly to avoid future tragedy. An inspection now may save the lives of residents, staff, and our community members in the future.”
“We know that the pandemic has brought to our attention the weaknesses in all of our health care systems. I join my colleagues in requesting an investigation of this facility, not just because of the mismanagement at The Three Rivers facility, but also because there have been signs for years of things just not being right at the Vanderman Place," said Rep. Johnson, who represents Windham. "I have received complaints from staff which I have referred to the Department of Public Health, particularly with respect to the availability of personal protective equipment. The town has had to deal with improper collection of garbage because the facility failed to pay for garbage collection. Additionally, I've worked with some family members to have their loved ones moved elsewhere.”
"The residents of nursing homes across the state, and their loved ones, have plenty of anxiety and stress on them already, given the strict protocols put in place with regard to visiting policies and social distancing within facilities," said Rep. Smith, whose House district includes part of Windham. "Let's not add to that anxiety by leaving the families, friends and residents of this second JACC facility to worry about whether or not they are at risk for a repeat of the horrific consequences that accompanied failed management at Three Rivers. Operations at Vanderman Place should be inspected without delay to ensure the peace of mind of residents, their loved ones and the community at large."
"These actions are necessary to ensure that patients as well as staff are safe in this environment," said Rep. Ryan. "What happened at Three Rivers can't be allowed to occur again."
“It's abundantly clear that JACC doesn't have the ability to manage a nursing facility safely and properly," said Rep. Riley "I implore the Department of Public Health and Governor Lamont to act quickly and decisively and close all JACC-related facilities immediately. The lives of Connecticut residents are in clear peril."
Nursing home in violation? No problemo. They will receive a list of the violations, and then have a set amount of time to take "corrective action".
Nine times out of ten, your loved ones are better off with you taking care of them at home, with visiting nurses.
I overheard (or have been told by staff at a SNF): 1) Your mother's left side is stronger than the right side, because the left side of our hearts is bigger than the right"! Yeah, I'm serious 2) After putting a pulse oxymeter on my mother's finger: "She's doing fine. Her O2 sats are 93%. Anything in the 90's is great". Really? A hospital nurse would have placed my mother on 2 liters of O2 immediately.
