BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are continuing their efforts to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products.
Raising the age from 18 to 21 is a measure that several communities have already implemented.
The proposal up for discussion on Tuesday in Bloomfield would make it statewide.
While cigarette smoking has decreased significantly among Connecticut youth, the state Department of Public Health said the use of electronic cigarettes continues to rise at an alarming rate.
Bloomfield and Windsor Rep. Bobby Gibson, one of the state lawmakers pushing to raise the age, has also been a science teacher for 24 years and said he's seen the effect of vaping products.
“Students find it hard to know when to make the wrong decision," Gibson said. "They have a lot of social issues that they come against. What we have to do as legislators, as parents and as educators, we have to make sure we protect our children.”
Gibson and public health officials plan to speak with students and parents at a forum.
The forum is set for 6 p.m. at the Carmen Arace Middle School in Bloomfield.
In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for JUUL Labs said "We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. Tobacco 21 laws have been shown to dramatically reduce youth smoking rates, which is why we strongly support raising the minimum purchase age for all tobacco products, including vaping products like JUUL, to 21 in Connecticut. Our secure website, JUUL.com, already requires all purchasers to be 21 and over. We look forward to working with policymakers at the federal, state and local levels to achieve Tobacco 21."
You have an excellent point. I'm all for raising the age as long as they raise the age for military service to. If you aren't old enough to smoke or drink then you shouldn't be sent to possibly die for our country either.
I agree with raising the age, mainly due to the influence in schools. But realistically if you really wanted to, all you have to do is visit a neighboring state, which will decrease revenue in CT.
