HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders have given the green light on hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.
The state Bond Commission met on Tuesday, approving $550 million for several projects.
While the projects are seen as important, these are difficult financial times, and some feel the spending should be on hold.
The money was approved for projects like school construction and transportation, but the list also includes smaller projects, which some lawmakers feel can wait.
During the meeting, Gov. Ned Lamont said some of the money is meant for schools, saying “we’re working hard to get kids back to school safely, and ongoing school construction continues.”
The state is borrowing $200 million for school buildings; more than $100 million for transportation projects, and $30 million will go to towns to help with road repairs.
The list goes on to include millions for many smaller projects, such as a new baseball field at Colt Park in Hartford, and new streetlights on Wolcott Hill Road in Wethersfield.
“While the projects may have value, is today the day we should be voting these in. As the governor said at the beginning of the bond meeting, we don’t know what the state is going to look like in a couple months,” said Republican Senator Kevin Witkos.
Connecticut’s current financial situation is not good. Revenue estimates are down and the latest numbers show a shortfall of more than $150 million in the general fund.
However, the Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney said now is not the time to pull the plug on important projects.
“There are important projects that need to go forward. Remember bonding does promote economic development, it promotes construction jobs, it means jobs in the building trade and municipalities and also for non-profits,” Looney said.
Democrats said the state, under Gov. Lamont, has been conservative with bonding, with very little borrowing in the past year-and-a-half, and some of the projects are time sensitive.
