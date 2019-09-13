HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials in Connecticut are calling for a ban on e-cigarettes after six deaths were believed to be linked to vaping.
On Friday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro blasted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for failing to protect people.
She’s now urging the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control for an all-out ban on the products.
"This is dangerous. 25 percent of our young people are vaping,” DeLauro said.
While saying the products are harmful, she said the FDA was supposed to do testing before letting the products be sold.
"Both administrations, and the Food and Drug Administration, our regulatory agency, have a product on the market that's illegal,” DeLauro said.
Both former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump’s administration have delayed action, and DeLauro said in the meantime, hundreds are getting sick and some have even died.
Health officials continue to call vaping a serious health concern and are warning people to stop using vaping products until their effects can be further studied.
"Nicotine is more addictive than alcohol, more addictive than cannabis, more addictive than most substances,” said Dr. J. Craig Alan, chief medical officer at Rushford Behavioral Health.
He treats people with addictions and said children are getting hooked on vaping and e-cigarettes. He said some of the products have the equivalent level of nicotine as two packs of cigarettes.
However, there are folks who are using vape and e-cigarette products as a way to quit smoking cigarettes.
"if someone is trying to stop smoking, they should use their health care provider. You should use evidence-based approach including FDA approved medications and nicotine patches and gums and so forth,” Alan said.
In addition to the six people who have died, more than 450 people were hospitalized nationwide with cases of severe lung disease, according to the Department of Public Health.
Eleven of those people were in Connecticut.
Seven of those case were in Fairfield County, three were in New Haven County and one was in New London County.
In Connecticut, the victims ranged from ages 15 to 50. Some have already been released from the hospital.
(2) comments
Is it all e-cigs or is it the black market cartridges?
Leftists LOVE to ban stuff while screaming how our democracy is threatened.
Comical.
And how come the lead story isnt the Democrat debacle...I mean debate?
