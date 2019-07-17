SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - As the growing season continues, Connecticut's Department of Agriculture has been processing applications from dozens of farmers interested in growing hemp.
Wednesday, local, state and business leaders came together to applaud the state's hemp-growing pilot program.
They also highlighted the program's impact on the state.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation to create the program.
The Department of Agriculture said it already approved more than 30 licenses for prospective growers. More applications are under review.
In South Windsor, officials said the Incredible Edibles company will be allowed to grow almost 20 acres of hemp products.
The farm bureau estimated an acre of hemp could generate profits ranging from about $37,000 to $150,000.
Experts said that while hemp and marijuana are grown the same way and look and smell similar, marijuana has THC and hemp has CBD and can produce CBD oil.
They said CBD is a non-intoxicating substance that can be useful in treating everything from anxiety to acne.
Ed Kasheta knows a lot about planting. His family farm in South Windsor has been growing tobacco since the early 1900s, but it's not growing tobacco anymore.
He's ready to try something new because the tobacco business is uncertain.
"With the anti-smoking going on all over the world, not just here in the United States, you don't know how long-lived this tobacco situation is," Kasheta said.
The CBD in hemp is believed to have medicinal products without giving off the high of THC.
Kasheta is partnering up with others to harvest the plant and use the oil for CBD.
"We want to provide a platform to create the opportunity and see what the private marketplace can do," said Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Department of Agriculture.
The harvest for hemp will be in October. Connecticut is also breaking ground with research.
(3) comments
Yay! We're doing something that probably half the other states in the US are already doing. Growing a plant. Congrats to our Democratic "leaders" for being mediocre. I'm sure Ned already has plans to tax it so badly that companies stop growing it. Welcome to Connecticut.
Hyperbole much?
Industrial hemp is better than cotton. It makes a better paper, too. I hope people read up on the myriad uses of hemp.
