NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As COVID cases are on the rise across the country and here in Connecticut, state leaders are urging younger folks to get vaccinated.
State leaders made it clear, to get the state's vaccination rate up, younger people need to get their shots.
They said if this population catches up with their shots, the state would reach an 80 percent vaccination rate. Right now, the state is around 70 percent.
This comes as the Delta variant is causing a spike in the state.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said of the 900 breakthrough COVID cases the state is seeing, 21 have died so far.
Right now, 12 to 24-year-olds are the least vaccinated. There's a push particularly for student-athletes.
The governor, lieutenant governor, and a number of coaches crowded a clinic on the New Haven Green earlier, urging all athletes to vaccinate before the Fall sports season begins.
Not just to protect themselves and their teams, but everyone else in the state.
High school athletes were left in limbo over the last year as COVID-19 infections forced teams off the field.
A frustrating game of touch and go for Hillhouse High School head football coach Reggie Lytle.
“One day, you’re told you’re a go. Next day, you’re told to shut down, so it’s been a rollercoaster ride. I, as a coach, refuse to have my kids play the rollercoaster game with adults making decisions. To not get it will be very selfish," Lytle tells us.
It's why Lytle's urging all student-athletes to get vaccinated.
State and local health leaders say getting vaccinations up in 12 to 24-year-olds will help the state reach an eighty percent vaccination rate.
The CIAC, with other organizations and state departments, is encouraging teams and clubs to organize their own clinics to make this happen.
“It’s as much about helping others achieve their goals as it is your own personal ones, so we’re encouraging everyone to be the best teammate you can be, get vaccinated. That’s why we ran vaccination clinics at our baseball championships, our tennis championships, our track and field championships," CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini stated.
For now, the CIAC will not be imposing a vaccine requirement for athletes, just hoping protection from the virus is enough incentive.
Also, to protect others.
“It is about the team. It’s not just about you and that’s an analogy for the state of Connecticut. It’s not just about you. It’s about all the people you’re in contact with," Gov. Ned Lamont said.
But most importantly, as Lytle notes, athletes should think about protecting their families, especially with the Delta variant fueling a spike in cases.
“At the age of fourteen, fifteen, you go back home to grandma, or mom or dad, and the odds, the chances of passing it along are great. I’d rather stay in the safe side and get the shot," Lytle added.
To help get more younger people encouraged to vaccinate, Quinnipiac University will be starting a statewide initiative this week.
