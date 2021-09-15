WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Wednesday.
To commemorate it, Gov. Ned Lamont, state agency commissioners and lawmakers scheduled an event at Mojo Nuevo Latino Cuisine in Waterbury.
Hispanic Heritage Month is nationally celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution, and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.
More information can be found on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.