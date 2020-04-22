HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic recession is hitting the economy across the board.
Congress is working to approve another coronavirus package, which is expected to pump life into the small business payroll loan program that already ran out of money.
The bill cleared the Senate hurdle, and now the House needs to pass the bill this Thursday.
In Connecticut, the Department of Economic and Community Development said its working closely with small businesses -- as it says, "to keep the faith."
During the onset of the pandemic, it did a business impact survey within the first couple weeks.
It plans to do another survey next week.
Early findings show businesses are in need of access to capital and cash flow to desperately keep their doors open.
Last week, the Small Business Payroll Loan Program ran out of money.
If the coronavirus-aide passes, it’s to do more than the first relief package.
“Two major improvements were focused and made through this last round. A focus on minority owned rural and underbanked businesses, as well as allowing farmers and agriculture to be eligible for the economic industry disaster loans which they were not previously,” said Glendowlyn Thames, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.
The state says businesses should be ready to apply for these federal dollars as early as Thursday night or Friday morning.
Also, if you have already submitted an application for the paycheck protection program, the Department of Economic and Community Development says to immediately contact your bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.