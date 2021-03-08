HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Another American rescue relief package is on the way.
This weekend, the Senate passed the rescue plan and it’s expected to go to the president later this week.
The state could be seeing that money by the end of the month with $2.6 billion going towards state relief, and $1.6 billion going towards local relief.
Governor Ned Lamont says those funds will be allocated through the end of 2024.
The state says their biggest priorities will be support for public health, economic recovery, and vulnerable communities.
Senator Chris Murphy says they’re looking to create affordable summer programs to help students catch up before next school year.
“We’re going to need to make sure that all of those kids that have been chronically absent, the kids who haven’t signed on to online learning, who haven’t shown up to in-person learning, we get them into summer programs so we can assess their emotional and education wellbeing, so we can reset them for the up and coming school year when we’re hoping things will be back to normal,” Murphy said.
The relief package also includes more assistance for mortgage and rent, and extended unemployment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.