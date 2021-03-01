(WFSB) - Dr. Miguel Cardona, the former Commissioner of Education for the State of Connecticut, was confirmed as the U.S. Education Secretary of Monday.
State leaders and lawmakers have released statements congratulating Cardona.
Governor Ned Lamont said, “This is an incredible moment for Connecticut, as someone who was educated in our public schools and went on to lead a successful teaching career in those very schools has been confirmed to be our nation’s top education advisor. I’m feeling bittersweet emotions today knowing that our administration is saying farewell to someone who has been a wonderful commissioner, but we’re also gaining ally on the national stage. Miguel, his family, the Meriden public school system, and everyone at the State Department of Education should feel immense pride today. This is a remarkable opportunity for Miguel, and I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Connecticut’s students as he transitions to this new role.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a fellow educator, released a statement saying, “I am incredibly grateful to see this Department led by an educator who will focus on students. A native of Connecticut’s Fifth District, who grew up in public housing as an English language learner before spending two decades working in a public-school system, Dr. Cardona is the right person, at the right time for this job. In a time of unprecedented challenges for our nation’s education system, it is imperative that we re-examine the disparities that have been further exacerbated by this pandemic. I am ready to get to work with Secretary Cardona to further our shared mission, and deliver real results for our nation’s students, educators and families.”
Rep. John Larson applauded the confirmation, saying, “Congratulations to Secretary Cardona on his confirmation today. I’m proud and excited to have a fellow public school teacher and Central grad as Secretary of Education. I look forward to working with him and the Biden Administration to support students, parents, teachers, and school staff during this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.