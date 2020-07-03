HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State leaders were in Hartford on Friday, making a push for more funding for coronavirus testing.
Hartford has Connecticut’s only rapid testing site in the state thanks to federal funding.
Funding is only part of the problem. Senator Chris Murphy also wants the federal government to force the manufacturing of more testing supplies. Murphy says tests are crucial to combating the nationwide rise in cases.
“It really was the people of the State of Connecticut that decided to invest, one person at a time, in living safely,” Murphy said.
Murphy said that Connecticut is a model for how to control the spread of COVID-19. Part of that success is a commitment to increase testing as the economy reopens.
At Hartford’s rapid testing site at the Arroyo Recreation Center, Murphy raised alarms about testing.
“We are running out of money in the state, the contract for this facility doesn’t get us all the way through the summer,” Murphy said.
Hartford has tested 13,000 residents, but that’s just the state. The health department has four full-time people focused on contact tracing. They also have a pool of 50 volunteers to help.
“Please, if you test positive and we call you, we really need you to pick up that phone and work with us,” said Liany Arroyo, Hartford Health Director.
Murphy criticized his Republican colleagues for not approving the House Democrat’s Hero Act. The comprehensive bill includes unemployment benefits and support for small businesses, but also adds more funding for testing.
“All of these people are working with governors and local officials to restore best practices and that’s what we’ve done. That include face covering, social distancing, testing, and personal hygiene,” said President Donald Trump.
Trump in recent days has said he wants to help governors get more tests among other steps to contain the virus, but Murphy criticized him for saying he wants to reduce testing.
“[Trump] doesn’t want to know the extent of the problem. He’s announced that he’s told his people to stop the testing,” Murphy said.
Murphy says the White House as $12 billion it can devote to testing. He also wants Trump to take control of the supply chain to address a lack of supplies.
Murphy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also expressed concern about the Fourth of July weekend.
Bronin said this weekend will go a long way in determining whether we can continue to reopen the state.
