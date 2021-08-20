(WFSB) - With an impact from Henri looking more and more likely, state leaders and other organizations urged people in Connecticut to prepare.
Tropical Storm Henri, according to Friday morning's forecast, looked to glide over southern New England as a category 1 hurricane Sunday into Monday.
The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said it has been working with its partners to monitor and prepare for Henri.
It warned people to prepare and review their own emergency plans. It listed the website ready.gov as a helpful resource.
In addition to the usual emergency supplies, ready.gov recommended masks, non-prescription medications, pet food, checks, important family documents, and more.
The American Red Cross also has a hurricane checklist that includes what people should do beforehand, recommended supplies to get, and what to do after the storm.
Some of the supplies the Red Cross listed included 3 days worth of water (3 gallons per day), a three-day supply of non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a 7-day supply of medical supplies and more.
“Just as the American Red Cross prepares for disasters, it’s important for people to prepare before severe weather hits,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “People across Connecticut should make a plan and get ready now for the potential impact of Henri."
The American Red Cross is urging people to be prepared, and said they are ready to go.
"Hurricane season is about to hit its peak, and we are in an area that is more prone to hurricanes, so it's important that we are using this time to make sure we are ready. Our families are ready and we have a plan," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communication director for the Red Cross.
If you go to a shelter, don’t forget to wear a mask because of COVID-19. But if you are staying home, a trip to the hardware store before the storm is also essential to expand your emergency kit.
At Ace Hardware on Friday morning, store manager Jake Troncoso said people should prepare early.
“Batteries are something that everyone should have. Same thing for flashlight, you should have about one flashlight in the house. Again, if the electricity goes out, this is what’s going to help you,” he said.
A generator might also help you with power. As for potential flooding. A wet dry vac is useful and a sump pump.
“You put it if you have a lot of water in your basement. And you put it down. You run a hose through a window. Basically, it dries up your basement,” Troncoso said.
He also said you could cut some trees beforehand that might cause future damage.
The Red Cross said it will be opening shelters depending on how bad the storm gets.
Eversource posted a collection of tips as well. Those can be found here. It recommended making sure customer phone numbers and emails were up-to-date on its website. Customers can also sign up to receive outage alerts.
Fore update on the forecast for Henri, head here.
