HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On the coronavirus front, a trend that continues in Connecticut is the state’s positivity rate and vaccination rate are some of the best in the country.
Now, because of that, the state is offering an outlook for the upcoming summer months.
During his final COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials said they are predicting a very safe summer, saying it stems from solid vaccination rates.
Lamont said the state saw a 22 percent increase in vaccinations last week, partly because children 12 years and older are now eligible.
On Thursday, he showcased a chart that outlined the COVID journey in Connecticut when it came to hospitalizations and positive cases.
Spikes were seen last year in March and April, and then the number started dropping off during the summer months. More spikes were then seen in November, December, and then January of this year.
Then, once vaccinations began, the chart shows the numbers start to drop off.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, said we can expect that trend to return, especially now that the vaccines are here, but he warns this is not a victory over the virus.
“I think what we're declaring is an interim victory. We are in as good of a place as we can be given all the circumstances. We've made good use of tools available to us, both in terms of getting testing deployed, making it accessible, getting vaccine deployed and creating incentives for people to get vaccinated, and we'll get vaccination rates higher around the state. This is an interim victory,” he said.
There are concerns that we will see the virus re-emerge in the fall and winter, but even then, doctors on the panel said it shouldn’t be as dire as it once was.
