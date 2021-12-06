HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders are raising awareness about a way to get back on track with your taxes.
Through the 2021 Connecticut Tax Amnesty Program, taxpayers can pay any back taxes that they owe at a reduced interest rate and without penalties.
It started on Nov. 1 and ends January 31, 2022.
The program reduces interest by 75 percent.
It also waives penalties and the possibility of criminal prosecution to those who have not filed, have under reported, or still owe taxes to the state.
Any individual and business taxpayer is eligible for the program.
“There are people who are appealing their audit, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers, accountants. Get rid of that expense, we'll cut interest by 75% and cut penalty completely. That's another 10% ,so why bother, just write check, be done with it and we'll move on,” said Dept. of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.