HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state says they’re on track with vaccinations as hospitalizations continue to fall.
March 22 is when vaccines open up to people ages 45 to 54. The state says that group should be able to start signing up on time.
Leaders say more than half of residents 55 and older have received their first dose.
More than 75 percent of residents 75 and older have received their first dose and the state says 137,000 more doses will arrive in the state this week.
Governor Ned Lamont says it will likely take another month or two before a majority of Connecticut residents are vaccinated and he has no plans to end the mask mandate.
“My preference would be once we get closer to herd immunity, but on April 20, the legislature may have something to say about that. My strong opinion recommendation is outdoors use your discretion, indoors, especially in a public place, continue to wear the mask,” Lamont said.
As of this week, more than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state.
