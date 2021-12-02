HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State and business leaders are applauding Connecticut’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
The Connecticut Economic Development Summit is taking place on Thursday at the Bushnell in Hartford.
At the conference, state leaders discussed how the pandemic has resulted in a record number of people moving to Connecticut.
That trend has continued into 2021.
Governor Ned Lamont spoke at the summit Thursday morning.
He said the state’s economy has made extraordinary progress but still has a ways to go.
“I’m going to do everything I can to get new companies going in Connecticut, as I described before. I want those new companies in Stamford and Norwalk and I also want them in Hartford and parts of New Haven and Waterbury. I want to make sure entrepreneurship is shared across the board. Everyone knows they have that opportunity,” Lamont said.
This will be Connecticut’s third year with a budget surplus.
Connecticut’s rainy day fund has close to $3.5 billion.
