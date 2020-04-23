HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, state officials discussed the metrics when it comes to reopening the state.
Originally, state leaders said schools and non-essential businesses would remain closed until at least May 20.
That date now is the deadline the state is giving itself to have more information on testing, contact tracing, and PPE, not necessarily when schools and businesses could reopen.
The Reopen CT Advisory Group says it’s still looking at how it will slowly phase in people back to work, including several scenarios.
Testing still plays a critical role and comes with challenges.
“One of the big problems with the traditional way of testing is we’re using the swabs that have to go to the back of the throat, they are not only uncomfortable, but a concern because of transmission. If you’re putting a swab in the back of the throat, people are coughing, the person administering has to be in PPE, and is at risk for transmission. The other problem is the swabs are in short supply, which has limited the ability to roll out testing,” said Dr. Albert Ko.
State leaders also said loosening restrictions could start sometime in June and keep progressing sometime in the year.
