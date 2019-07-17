SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - As the growing season continues, Connecticut's Department of Agriculture has been processing applications from dozens of farmers interested in growing hemp.
Wednesday, local, state and business leaders said they'll be coming together to applaud the state's hemp-growing pilot program.
They also said they'll highlight the program's impact on the state.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation to create the program.
The Department of Agriculture said it already approved more than 30 licenses for prospective growers. More applications are under review.
In South Windsor, officials said the Incredible Edibles company will be allowed to grow almost 20 acres of hemp products.
The farm bureau estimated an acre of hemp could generate profits ranging from about $37,000 to $150,000.
Experts said that while hemp and marijuana are grown the same way and look and smell similar, marijuana has THC and hemp has CBD and can produce CBD oil.
They said CBD is a non-intoxicating substance that can be useful in treating everything from anxiety to acne.
Wednesday, the coalition of state, local and business leaders will gather on Main Street in South Windsor at 3 p.m. to talk about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.