MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders welcomed students back in Meriden on Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the state’s Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona joined Meriden Superintendent of Schools Mark Benigni and others to visit Hanover Elementary School.
In addition to welcoming students, faculty, and staff members back to school on their first day, they also toured the school to take a look at the safety measures in place.
Students in grades Kingergarten through 8th began on Thursday.
In Meriden schools, masks are required.
Also, all classroom desks are spaced out and face forward, according to the plan on the district’s website.
Capacity has also been reduced in classrooms and in the cafeteria.
Parents were given the distance learning option, but the majority opted for in-person learning.
"We tried to provide all the information, let them know all the safety procedures were put in place, and ultimately it was their decision and we're thrilled parents made that call for their own children," said Superintendent Mark Benigni.
For older kids in Meriden, 9th through 12th graders, they'll follow a hybrid model.
"We looked at classrooms from Kindergarten all the way up through 5th grade and saw all the preparations and the changes that have been made at the school to keep students safe," said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.
The majority of teachers and staff in Meriden have returned to work.
"Its been a challenge, but it's been a challenge for everyone. We've experienced this together. One of the beauties, and Meriden is an example of that, where it really brings out the best in people too and the collaboration and problem solving together," said Dr. Miguel Cardona, Commissioner of Education.
Cleaning is taking place daily. The superintendent added a 4-hour shift for custodians in every building to do daily cleanings.
