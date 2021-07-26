MERIDEN (WFSB) - Monday is a big day for train commuters in Connecticut.
For the first time since March of 2020, the seven daily trips on Connecticut's Hartford rail line through Meriden will be running on time.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will welcome commuters back to the train this morning at 8 a.m., along with Rep. Jahana Hayes, State DOT Commissioner Joe Giuletti, Senator Will Haskell, Rep Roland Lemar, Rep Hilda Santiago, Rep Mike Quinn.
Stream it on the CH 3 app:
Commuting by train just got easier and more normal
The seven daily trips on the Hartford rail through Meriden are back after being suspended back in March of 2020.
This all comes as the state pushes to get more people out of cars and instead want them to enjoy the trains. Officials ensuring the trains are fast and environmentally sustainable.
There will now be about 12 trains between New Haven and Hartford with 9 of those trains stretching to Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.