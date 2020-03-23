HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It is not business as usual for many companies, as a lot of them are forced to close.
Others, however, are struggling to stay open.
Over the weekend, the state’s Department of Economic Development spent time trying to come up with ways to help Connecticut’s small businesses.
They're still working out some of the details, but are confident this could prevent some companies from going under.
“We are working on getting this deployed very quickly this week, and then getting these loans out to small businesses,” said David Lehman, commissioner of the DECD.
The impact from the coronavirus could be devastating for many small businesses.
Lehman said the state is prepared to give loans up to $75,000, with no interest.
According to research done by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 76 percent of small businesses are negatively impacted by the coronavirus, 23 percent are experiencing supply chain disruptions, 54 percent slower sales, and 9 percent have sick employees.
Restaurants are taking a huge hit.
First & Last has three locations, and can stay open for take-out and delivery only. To help his employees, the owner has started selling gift cards at the restaurants or online, and 25 percent of sales goes to an employee relief fund.
"Our employees are put out of work overnight essentially. There is not a whole lot we can do. One of the things we always take a lot of pride in is, we are able to provide for some many people at our restaurants. We have done so for a long time. And this is one of those times where we don't have an answer for how we are supposed to deal with this,” said Russ Nemarich, owner of First & Last.
Relief is also being given to businesses and individuals when it comes to paying taxes. The deadline has been extended 3 months to July 15.
