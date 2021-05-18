HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In less than 24 hours, all COVID-19 business restrictions will be lifted in Connecticut.

Also happening on May 19, anyone who is fully vaccinated can ditch the face masks inside most places. Those who aren’t vaccinated still need to keep the masks on inside.

However, it’s up to the businesses to decide what COVID protocols they want to keep in place.

“Everyone has the choice to not answer the question or to go shop somewhere else. This is not so much different than the old ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service adage. Vaccines are a part of keeping people safe right now,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

Gov. Ned Lamont said there will be places where no matter your vaccine status, the mask will be required, like healthcare facilities, public and private transit, and schools, for the time being.

Some major stores like Stop & Shop, Walmart, Costco, CVS, Target, and Home Depot among others will be allowing fully vaccinated people to go in without a mask.

"If someone comes in without a mask and I tell them a mask must be worn and they say, "Biden says no masks,' I will then ask them to show me their vaccine proof," said Abel Dominguez, Manager of C-Town in New Britain.

Right now, there are no penalties in place if someone unvaccinated is refusing to wear a mask. However, Lamont said he’s that won’t happen, but he will introduce fines if it becomes a problem.

Earlier this month, some restrictions were lifted, like the business curfew being moved to midnight, and outdoor mandates came to an end, including masking outside.

