(WFSB) - A search is underway for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened overnight in Vernon.
Vernon Police Lt. Meier said it happened on Parkwest Drive around 12:45 Friday morning.
Arriving officers found that a single bullet had struck an apartment.
No one inside was injured.
Lt. Meier said that the vehicle in question was found abandoned near a Shell gas station in Somers later that morning.
Residents in the area are asked to stay inside while police search for the suspects.
State Police, along with Enfield officers, are assisting with the investigation.
