MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If you want a flu shot, but still haven’t gotten one yet, you’re in luck.
For the next two weekends, the state is teaming up with a number of health departments, providing free vaccinations.
There are reminders everywhere, telling people to get their flu shots.
“We know that the flu cases are starting to increase in CT, and we want to make sure everyone is protected,” said Deepa Joseph, of the Milford Health Department.
The state’s Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone in the state over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot.
The state is working with local health departments and districts over the next two weekends hoping to make it easy for folks to get a flu shot.
You can attend any clinic, regardless of where to live. Also, if you have insurance, bring your card, but if you don’t, don’t worry.
“As part of the statewide initiative, anyone who comes to the clinic tomorrow, the flu shots will be free of charge for them, regardless of what your insurance status is, because again, we want to make it accessible as possible,” Joseph said.
The state said last flu season was one of the worst in quite some time.
As for this year, so far, 151 people have tested positive for the flu, 55 have been hospitalized because of it, and there’s been one reported flu related death.
“It’s not too late. Some people get it in September or October, others get it in December, but we know, no matter what, it protects you from either not getting the flu, or if you do, it helps decrease the severity of the symptoms,” Joseph said.
In addition to a flu shot, there are just other steps you can take to protect yourself -- stay home when you’re sick, make sure you’re washing your hands, and covering your mouth when coughing.
For information on all the locations that are taking part in the flu clinics tomorrow and next weekend, click here.
