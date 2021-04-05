TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- In Connecticut, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for a vaccine, but some people are having trouble accessing them because they can’t leave their homes.
Many people who are in this situation have been reaching out to Channel 3, looking for answers.
It’s been discovered that the state’s Department of Public Health has launched a ‘homebound visit program’ to bring the vaccine right to people who need it most.
Those who are homebound can request a visit from the Dept. of Public Health. However, be advised that some local health districts aren’t ready to make the visits just yet.
Right now, it’s not that officials are waiting so much as they’re still planning how to move forward.
For example, the health office in Torrington serves 18 towns spread across the northwest corner, which is a lot for a small department.
“We don’t plan to start any of this until late April, potentially even May,” said Robert Rubbo, director of the Torrington Area Health District. “It’s definitely going to pose a challenge, just from the amount of area we can cover.”
For the Torrington Area Health District, reaching people in the rural area can be a challenge, especially since vaccines have a limited shelf life once removed from special freezers.
“Certainly, the challenge with us is making sure we can get to each home in the amount of time we need to,” said Patrick McCormack, director of the Uncas Health District.
The Uncas Health District did a trial run of five appointments last week.
McCormack said it took a lot of planning, including knowing each patient’s conditions and the layout of each home.
Rubbo said the Torrington Area Health District will likely look to partner with area hospitals.
However, Hartford HealthCare said help may be limited at first because its homebound nurses are focusing on their patients.
“It’s very resource heavy with nursing, but we’re really concentrating on our own patients right now,” said Laurie St. John, vice president of Hartford HealthCare at Home.
The Dept. of Public Health saw a total of 2,002 request for homebound visits statewide through the end of March.
Rubbo said one reason for the delay is to get more Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We want to make sure we have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so that’s one trip, one visit, half the amount of work,” Rubbo said.
One thing both Rubbo and McCormack also said is that they can’t stop doing their other duties, including running vaccine clinics and working with schools on their COVID-19 plans.
They also have to continue with restaurant inspections, housing complaints and other work they typically do.
To request a homebound visit, click here, call 2-1-1, or contact your local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.