NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s a call to arms to help get shots in the arm.
A local health district is looking for volunteers as they staff up a number of COVID vaccination clinics.
The East Shore District Health Department is rolling out five clinics this week, getting shots into the arms of seniors.
While dozens of volunteers have already answered the call, this is going to be a long process before everyone is vaccinated, so they are looking for more.
“I’m doing one, every day this week, and it’s nice to take one step towards ending this pandemic,” said Paul Capobianco.
Volunteer Paul Capobianco is doing his part, monitoring the seniors who just got their first dose of the COVI vaccine.
As the rollout expands, people like Capobianco will be in demand.
“We need vaccinators, we need support staff to work the clinics,” said Michael Pascucilla, East Shore District Health Department.
The Director of the East Shore District Health Department said after putting the call out last week for volunteers for its shoreline Medical Reserve Corps. More than 300 registered, but they can still use more for all types of rolls from giving shots and taking temperatures to helping people check in.
“First and foremost, the most important thing we need is vaccinators. People with a valid medical license, LPNs and RNs, along with EMTs and paramedics,” Pascucilla said. “We need people to register, we need greeters, especially to help the seniors as they come in, take them through the process.”
They started the week in Guilford and after the clinic on Tuesday in North Branford, they’ll host clinics in Branford on Wednesday, Madison on Thursday, and East Haven on Friday. The schedule will repeat each week and will be expanded as more doses become available.
For now, most of the clinics are taking place at the local senior centers where staff is assisting as well.
“We’re helping people through the online registration system, we’re working to create the email addresses needed to get on,” said Jessie Caetano, North Branford Parks, Recreation, and Senior Center.
As a volunteer, Capobianco says those getting the shots aren’t the only ones benefiting.
“The great thing about this volunteering, all you see are happy faces,” Capobianco said.
It’s not just there. Cities and towns all across the state are looking for volunteers to respond during the pandemic and help out.
If you would like to help out, click here to register.
