HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to prepare cities and towns for March 1 when teachers and daycare workers can start being vaccinated, the state’s Dept. of Public Health is working with local health districts.
Changes to the state’s vaccination rollout were announced on Monday.
Going forward, the state will dole out vaccines based on age ranges, but on March 1, teachers and daycare workers will also be allowed to start making vaccine appointments.
Here's how the vaccine schedule will work:
- March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64
- March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54
- April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44
- May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34
Vaccine Eligibility for Education and Childcare Professionals and Staff
The Dept. of Public Health is requesting that local health departments complete a survey to help determine who will vaccinate school and childcare staff in the upcoming weeks.
In the letter, the Dept. of Public Health said patience will be needed throughout the month of March, as most clinics will happen later that month. Public health officials said it will take time for there to be enough supply of the vaccine to offer first doses to all kindergarten through grade 12 teachers, and childcare professionals.
DPH also said not all health departments will need to serve as the primary vaccinator, as education and childcare institutions can work with hospitals or other vaccinators to allow their employees to go through clinics that are open to the public.
“Moving forward, we ask that local health departments support their towns and municipalities to access public clinics (e.g., pharmacies, FQHCs, mass vax sites). Local health departments should only offer clinics to the general public if these support a specific goal of addressing racial equity in the vaccine roll-out, target vulnerable communities (e.g., homebound or congregate settings), or specifically address other access issues for seniors,” the letter said.
