HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State and local officials are looking for new ways to make the public aware of the 2020 Census.
On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz held a virtual town hall with officials in New Haven and Bridgeport to discuss how they can ensure high response rates from their cities.
The Census Bureau has suspended sending field workers for until at least April 15.
“There’s understandably a lot of focus on their issues, but it’s also more challenging because it’s more difficult to do the traditional type of outreach,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.
“I think the COVID-19 public health crisis has really put a very fine point on how important the census is to critical funding,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
People can fill out census mailers, but for the first time, they can also complete the form online.
Bysiewicz says outreach efforts include email and text messaging, social media campaigns, and fliers handed out at restaurants and through school lunch programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.