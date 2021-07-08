(WFSB) - Towns like Stonington are already putting out alerts, warning of possible flooding and power outages.
The state is urging all of us to get prepared. The governor made that plea earlier tonight.
He says Elsa isn’t expected to bring the type of power outages we saw with Isaias, but lessons were learned from that storm and the eyes of the state will be on the power companies.
"This storm hits off the Stonington area about 10 o’clock in the morning and I’d like to think it’s done by the end of tomorrow afternoon," Gov. Ned Lamont said.
While that may be Governor Ned Lamont’s expectations, the real unknown will be the type of impact and damage Tropical Storm Elsa will leave behind.
"This could go on for awhile longer. If you don’t have a couple days supply of food, get four days supply of food so you’re ready," stated Lamont.
A little less than a year ago, Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through Connecticut, leaving tens of thousands in the dark for a prolonged period of time.
This year, things have changed.
PURA, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, has the ability to levy fines if power is not restored within 96 hours.
Also, there are now community liaisons in place to make sure mayors and first selectmen have the most up to date information on repair work.
"There are lots of things that should have been done and can be done leading up to this storm to make the grid more resilient and more reliable," Marissa Gillett of PURA stated.
Electrical crews are prepositioned ahead of Elsa’s arrival tomorrow and asked Eversource and UI what else was being done.
"The things that we’re really working on to be better is how do we get information up out of the field and restoration crews to get it out quickly to regulators, communities, and customers," Craig Hallstrom, Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations, explained.
"Our workforce stands ready to work with our municipal partners first and foremost to clear the roads to ensure that emergency services personnel can get to the places they need to as the trees comes down," Chuck Eves, Vice President of Electric Operations for Avangrid stated.
So those are the preps on the electrical side, but Elsa is expected to dump inches of rain on our already saturated grounds and it could test the limits of rivers and streams.
"Watch out and check online if you’re in a flood zone. It looks like Elsa is moving pretty fast and that may mean there’s a little less flooding," says Lamont.
But with several inches still expected, it is a concern, especially on the roads.
"If everyone takes it easy and waits out the storm, that’s probably the best practice," Col. Stavros Mellekas of CT State Police added.
State officials are also asking you to do your part in being prepared by charging your phone, having several days worth of food, and checking on your neighbors.
