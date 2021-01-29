HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Local, state and federal officials want Congress to increase funding for state and local governments in the next COVID-19 relief bill.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, along with state Rep. Matt Ritter and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin scheduled a news conference for 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
The group plans to demand that any future bills considered by U.S. lawmakers include substantial assistance to state and local governments.
Last year, Congress passed a Coronavirus Relief & Omnibus Agreement, which included funding priorities and legislation to help Connecticut, such as funding directly to states for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, testing, contact tracing, and other mitigation efforts.
