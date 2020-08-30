CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that blocked off a busy off ramp in Cromwell Sunday.
State Police say that it happened on Exit 19 off ramp on the southbound side of Rt. 9 around 10:30 Sunday morning.
A white sedan and a red sedan were seen exchanging gunfire in the area, state police said. Multiple shots were fired.
Police say bullets struck an innocent vehicle carrying two children.
No injuries were reported.
State police say the shooting appears to be a road rage incident between two drivers.
The white sedan was last seen fleeing onto Route 372 northbound in Cromwell, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.
Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza stated that this shooting was an isolated incident.
State Police, as well as Cromwell Police, are investigating.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.