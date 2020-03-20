HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The COVID-19 pandemic is already putting a strain on our hospitals.
The state says there is adequate bed space in hospitals, at least for now, but the big problem is getting equipment for medical professionals.
Governor Ned Lamont has put out a message for equipment all week, but on Friday, the cry gets louder and more innovative.
Lamont says the state is running low on protective equipment for doctors and nurses. This includes the N95 masks, the gloves, the surgical gowns, the face shields, and other medical supplies.
All of these are necessary to administer the COVID-19 test.
Lamont is calling on local doctors, dentists, vets, even industries like construction where N95 masks are used, to donate them. He’s even willing to buy them.
“There’s a nationwide shortage. We did get a small allocation from the federal government and we’re getting that distributed to our hospitals and nursing homes. We have a long way to go there. If there’s any company out there with access to PPE, masks, etc., let us know who you are. We’ll buy it if we can,” Lamont said.
The need is so great, Lamont is giving local companies incentives to make them, promising big orders from our state and others.
Anyone who wants to help can visit 211ct.org/DonationsCOVID19.
