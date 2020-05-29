HARTFORD (WFSB) – There has been some confusion of coronavirus testing.
Right now, the state has enough tests, but not enough people wanting to get them and that could set us back from the phase two target date of June 20th.
“Early on, we were restricted, running after swabs, looking for reagents,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
Lamont says that’s not the case anymore. Connecticut has tests. Doing 100,000 a week is supposed to be what it takes to lift the lock down on the second phase on June 20th.
However, in the last week, we’ve done less than half of that.
“It’s actually a bad problem to have,” Dr. Summer McGee of the University of New Haven said. “I think unfortunately the initial messaging that went out to the public when we didn’t have enough testing capacity to not get a test unless you were symptomatic, i think has really stuck”
Even now, McGee, the Dean of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven admits it’s tough to sort through the confusion. For example, logging on to the CVS site, it still asks people to fill out a questionnaire.
“I think it is an understandable confusion for the public about when can i, when should i go get a test?”
The state wants to make it very clear, the time is now, even if you don’t have symptoms.
“If you’ve been out in the community, if you’re out working, particularly in high contact jobs, you should be getting a test frequently, regardless of whether you have symptoms,” McGee said.
And Trinity Health and Charter Oak teamed up to make it as easy as possible by rolling out mobile testing sites. Three times a week, they hit a different spot in the Hartford area. No appointments, no insurance requirements, no questionnaires. Just show up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and it’ll be done.
From now until July 8th, there are 19 spots that will be visited in the Hartford region. The president of trinity health says more could be added. We have that full list up right now on the channel 3 app. Even if we don’t hit the 100 thousand per week goal, doctors say if results continue trending in the right direction, we should be able to meet the June 20th date for phase two.
