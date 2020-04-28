MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has begun considering options when it comes to reopening the state.
For about a week, the state has seen more COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital than admitted, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
RELATED: THE LATEST: Hospitalizations continue to decline, but deaths rise
That puts Connecticut halfway into the White House's coronavirus task force's recommended 14 day decline in hospitalizations, in order to consider reopening the state.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 26,000 people tested positive for the virus, more than 2,000 people died and more than 1,700 patients were in the hospital.
State officials said they want to reopen, but with careful planning.
In addition to the hospitalizations drop, the state needs to increase its testing and contact tracing.
Lamont and his leadership said they'll address plans in Tuesday afternoon's briefing.
Restaurants and businesses in Middletown said they haven't been able to break even during the pandemic due to social distancing restrictions. They said they'll be closely watching the governor's briefing.
Lamont said in another seven to 10 days, his team can start to select places to open on a limited basis.
This week, the state's reopen team will lay out a strategy for what needs to happen leading up to May 20. That's when a comprehensive plan will be presented.
Officials said outdoor spots may ease up first.
For some restaurants though, it may not generate enough business. They said their indoor bar and restaurant accounts for much of their sales.
"Probably in June is a realistic date, hopefully and I’d think we’d be doing some serious numbers," said Jack Maloney, Shea's Bar and Restaurant. "Surely we’d get back to being profitable, because right now, we’re bleeding to death."
The reopen team said it is listening to business owners' ideas about how they'll keep people safe when they reopen. Some of those ideas include cutting down seating by 50 percent.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.