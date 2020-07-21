WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- More people may be able to vote by mail, as the state Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the use of absentee ballots in the August primary.
Also, state lawmakers will vote this week to allow absentee ballots in November’s election.
This is a victory for absentee ballots, especially now during the pandemic, as many voters may not feel comfortable going to their polling place.
Gov. Ned Lamont said this encourages people to vote, and feel safe.
“You got to able to vote, you got to be able to exercise that privilege,” Lamont said during a news conference outside Windsor’s Town Hall on Tuesday.
Several states, including Connecticut, are looking at expanding the use of absentee ballots because of COVID-19.
Despite concerns over fraud and error, the Connecticut League of Women Voters feels there is little risk.
“Connecticut has set up a very safe and secure system of checking absentee ballots,” said Carol Reimers, of the Connecticut League of Women Voters.
Republican candidates filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots in the upcoming August primary. On Monday, the case was dismissed.
Republican Senator Len Fasano said he isn’t against absentee ballots, but said it is important how the ballots are sent out.
“I think the Secretary of the State taking the step to send out ballots without knowing where they are going, pushes the possibility that wrong ballots can be filed,” Fasano said.
“This is very important to me to have mail-in voting. As you know, I did experience COVID. We don’t know enough about it,” said Democratic State Rep. Jane Garibay.
The way the system is you get an application, return it, it's checked, and then your town clerk sends you a ballot.
On Thursday, Connecticut lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on absentee ballots. If it passes, the Senate plans to take it up next week.
