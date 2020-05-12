(WFSB) – One of the things that will help the state reopen on May 20 is more testing.
Governor Ned Lamont made a positive announcement that will affect the most vulnerable population.
The goal is to test every person in a nursing home. The state will then move toward other vulnerable populations and eventually all the way down to the people not showing symptoms.
For 41 years, Bill Kwolek has been the voice for his son Matthew who has disabilities.
“The agency is called HARC, Hartford Association of Retarded Citizens, and his group home is in Bloomfield,” Kwolek said.
Kowlek says so far, two residents in that group home tested positive and died from the coronavirus.
“We had tried to get Matt tested, his doctor said no, he didn’t meet the criteria. We tried twice to do that,” Kwolek said.
Kwolek says visitations have been cut off for at least another 30 days.
“It’s the stress, it’s getting to him and he’s having more seizures,” Kwolek said. “If we went over and tried to talk to him through a window, it wouldn’t be good for him.”
In order to get things back to normal there and across the rest of the state, the state’s lockdown needs to be lifted. In order to do that, Lamont wants to see more testing.
Last week, the governor’s office says the state was doing about 18,000 tests a week. This week, the state is expected to do 29,000 and by next week, Lamont envisions the goal of 42,000 tests will be met.
“What that means in terms of giving you some comfort that you’re able to test everybody at the nursing homes, testing the vulnerable population, testing the folks in correction, testing each and every one of the first responders,” Lamont said.
Kwolek wants to make sure group homes will be part of that increased testing.
“We want to get Matt tested, know he’s okay, and go from there,” Kwolek said.
Channel 3 reached out to Lamont’s office to get clarification if group homes will be part of the testing. They said a similar plan is in place to test group homes, but no dates at attached to that.
In the meantime, Lamont says soon there will be more testing in pharmacies, which will provide better access across the state.
