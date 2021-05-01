WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This month marks the beginning of fewer business restrictions in our state.
Restaurants and bars are enjoying the do away of table limits for patio seating.
They also get to stay open until midnight.
Today's weather is perfect for outdoor dining.
If you have a large party, you’ll no longer be split up at separate tables outdoors, but if you’re inside, table limits are still in effect.
If you’re looking for a late night meet up spot, Savoy Pizzeria and Craft Bar tells Eyewitness News it’s staying open until midnight.
That’s the new curfew.
Manager Julia Rosenthal says the energy is noticeably different during this time this year compared to last year.
Plenty of chatter was heard as people sat at the bar and at tables mingling with each other.
Rosenthal credits this upbeat feeling to the vaccines.
"People are feeling safer coming out. We’re seeing a lot of guests we haven’t seen in awhile, which is great and definitely a lot more of them too," said Rosenthal.
Another milestone today, bars that have been closed this entire time are allowed to open for outdoor service.
