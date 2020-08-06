HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new development in the plan for the upcoming school year was announced on Thursday, where Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is making additional funding available for school districts.
During a news briefing, Lamont said the state is making an additional $160 million in funding available “for school districts to safely reopen, assisting them with costs associated with responding to COVID-19, and support local operations through the academic year.”
The funds, Lamont said, are in addition to the $15 million that is already committed from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, and $111 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, bringing the total funding for Connecticut schools to $266 million.
An allocation of funds the state received under the CARES Act will be distributed to districts for necessary costs that were incurred due to the pandemic, which were not accounted for in the most recent budget.
The state’s Dept. of Education said it is developing an application process for school districts, and the money will be put toward:
- Personal Protective Equipment, masks, cleaning supplies
- Bus monitors to assist students and ensure social distancing; funding for additional routes in high density areas
- Laptops, at-home internet connections (already announced but included)
- Additional staff to support new models of remote learning and social distant classrooms
- Support staff and services for students with special learning and language needs
“These grants are an essential component to providing the best possible educational opportunities during this uncertain time,” Governor Lamont said. “Through this program, we are going to be able to offer devices, platforms, and internet connectivity to help with distance learning in lower income areas for students just beginning their education through college and graduate school, increase access to higher education by expanding scholarship opportunities, and help those seeking vocational training to launch a new career. This global pandemic has changed the education paradigm and we are fortunate we have this funding to help our state and schools adapt.”
