HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut officials will mark eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Monday, flags in Connecticut will be flown at half staff per an order from Gov. Ned Lamont.
“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Lamont said. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will join Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz for a virtual vigil at 9 a.m. Stream it here or below:
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mark eight years since 20 beautiful children – Charlotte, Daniel, Olivia, Josephine, Ana, Dylan, Madeleine, Catherine, Chase, Jesse, James, Grace, Emilie, Jack, Noah, Caroline, Jessica, Benjamin, Avielle, and Allison – and six courageous adults – Dawn, Mary, Vicki, Lauren, Rachel, and Anne Marie – were taken from us all too soon,” Bysiewicz said. “In the hours, days, and months that followed one of the most tragic days in our history, we saw an unprecedented outpouring of kindness and hope from millions of people across the state and country that showed only light and love can drive out darkness and hate. We must continue to protect the core values of humankind – love and unity – and ensure these principles serve as our guidepost for every facet of our lives. Newtown, my heart is with you today and always.”
His parents say he was such a light. Fearless in his pursuit of happiness and life. That's how he earned his ripped jeans and missing two front teeth. His family says he embodied everything that was wholesome and good in the world. Photo: Register Citizen
"We are greatly saddened by the loss of our beautiful daughter, Catherine Violet and our thoughts and prayers are with the other families who have been affected by this tragedy," -Jennifer and Matthew Hubbard. (No picture provided yet)
Noah was "smart as a whip," gentle but with a rambunctious streak, said his uncle, Alexis Haller of Woodenville, Wash. Noah's twin sister Arielle, assigned to a different classroom, survived the shooting.
When the shots rang out, Mary Sherlach threw herself into the danger. Janet Robinson, the superintendent of Newtown Public Schools, said Sherlach and the school's principal ran toward the shooter. They lost their own lives, rushing toward him.
Charlotte Bacon a 6 year old precocious little girl who loved pink and insisted on wearing her holiday outfit early to school on Friday. She never met an animal she didn't love and wanted to be a vet.
Rachel D'Avino, a teacher's aid, died trying to protect her students.
Olivia loved to laugh and perform. She was recently in hairspray and was supposed to be an angel Friday night in the church nativity at St. Rose of Lima.
Josephine Gay just celebrated her birthday, turning 7 on December eleventh, 3 days before she died.
Her family had just moved to Sandy Hook drawn by its great reputation. Thankfully her older brother escaped the shootings.
Dylan Hockley, a 6-year-old from England known for sending thank you notes to neighbors who gave him chocolate. His family moved to america two years ago seeking a quieter life.
Dawn Hochsprung's pride in Sandy Hook Elementary was clear. She regularly tweeted photos from her time as principal there, giving indelible glimpses of life at a place now known for tragedy.
Dr. Matthew Velsmid was at Madeleine's house on Saturday, tending to her stricken family. He said the family did not want to comment.
Chase loved his four wheeler and friends report to the local paper he wanted his two front teeth for Christmas.
A 6-year-old with an infectious spirit that he used to cheer people up with his joking ways. He loved to run into the ocean even with his clothes on.
A 6-year-old who loved to swim and do cannonballs.
Grace is described as utterly adorable and full of life with her doll like blonde hair and blue eyes.
A special education teacher who died a hero. Her body was found on top of her dead students as she tried to shield them.
Her dad spoke out urging the world to be kinder, even praying for the shooters family.
Jack loved the New York Giants and wrestling.
Caroline loved ones say she was a prescious little angel with a contagious toothy grin.
Jessica loved horses and orca whales. She wanted cowboy boots and a hat for Christmas from Santa. They called her the CEO of the family for the way she planned.
Avielle turned six in October and loved her pony and cats.
Lauren Rousseau had spent years working as a substitute teacher and doing other jobs. So she was thrilled when she finally realized her goal this fall to become a full-time teacher at Sandy Hook.
Victoria died trying to hide her kids in the closet. Hundreds came out to her memorial service in her hometown of Stratford.
Benjamin was born into a home of music and theater. His mother a music teacher, his father an actor who moved from New York City to Newtown last year to find a quiet place with good schools.
She once was known simply for the game nights she hosted and the holiday decorations she put up at her house. Now Nancy Lanza is known as her son's first victim.
“It’s hard to describe the grief I feel today," Murphy said. "Eight years after the tragic day, I’m reminded how important it is to hold your loved ones closer and to be kinder to the people around you. But where there’s grief, there’s hope. I carry the memory of those children with me every day as I fight in Congress to change our country’s broken gun laws. I continue to be inspired by the advocates in Newtown and across this country who won’t stop fighting to make this world a gentler, safer place for our children and our communities.”
Blumenthal said the pain of what happened eight years ago will never diminish.
"In honor of the memory of those we have lost, our nation must commit itself in the coming year to common sense gun reform measures," he said. "Measures that Congress inexcusably has refused to pass, despite pleas of families from Sandy Hook, Guilford, Parkland, Orlando, Littleton, Las Vegas, and the countless communities that are impacted by acts of gun violence across our nation. Each time I meet with a family that has lost a loved one, my resolve strengthens. I will not stop fighting for them until the scourge of gun deaths ends.”
On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 students and staff members were killed when a gunman stormed into the school.
