HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut officials will mark eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Monday, flags in Connecticut will be flown at half staff per an order from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Lamont said. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will join Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz for a virtual vigil at 9 a.m. Stream it here or below:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mark eight years since 20 beautiful children – Charlotte, Daniel, Olivia, Josephine, Ana, Dylan, Madeleine, Catherine, Chase, Jesse, James, Grace, Emilie, Jack, Noah, Caroline, Jessica, Benjamin, Avielle, and Allison – and six courageous adults – Dawn, Mary, Vicki, Lauren, Rachel, and Anne Marie – were taken from us all too soon,”  Bysiewicz said. “In the hours, days, and months that followed one of the most tragic days in our history, we saw an unprecedented outpouring of kindness and hope from millions of people across the state and country that showed only light and love can drive out darkness and hate. We must continue to protect the core values of humankind – love and unity – and ensure these principles serve as our guidepost for every facet of our lives. Newtown, my heart is with you today and always.”

“It’s hard to describe the grief I feel today," Murphy said. "Eight years after the tragic day, I’m reminded how important it is to hold your loved ones closer and to be kinder to the people around you. But where there’s grief, there’s hope. I carry the memory of those children with me every day as I fight in Congress to change our country’s broken gun laws. I continue to be inspired by the advocates in Newtown and across this country who won’t stop fighting to make this world a gentler, safer place for our children and our communities.”

Blumenthal said the pain of what happened eight years ago will never diminish.

"In honor of the memory of those we have lost, our nation must commit itself in the coming year to common sense gun reform measures," he said. "Measures that Congress inexcusably has refused to pass, despite pleas of families from Sandy Hook, Guilford, Parkland, Orlando, Littleton, Las Vegas, and the countless communities that are impacted by acts of gun violence across our nation. Each time I meet with a family that has lost a loved one, my resolve strengthens. I will not stop fighting for them until the scourge of gun deaths ends.”

On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 students and staff members were killed when a gunman stormed into the school.

